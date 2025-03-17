Kendrick Lamar‘s “Not Like Us” was (and continues to be) a cultural phenomenon, but technically, it’s not the biggest hit of his career. That distinction belongs to “Luther,” which has topped the Billboard Hot 100 for a fourth week in a row. That breaks a three-way tie with “Not Like Us” and “Like That” at three weeks a piece, while his other No. 1’s — “Squabble Up,” “Humble,” and Taylor Swift’s “Bad Blood” — were at the top for a single week.
“Luther” is joined in the top 10 by “Not Like Us” at No. 3 and “TV Off” at No. 5.
Billboard adds that SZA also extends her longest No. 1 Hot 100 stay after “she previously topped the chart for a week each as featured on Drake’s ‘Slime You Out’ and with her own ‘Kill Bill,’ both in 2023.” She was also in a hit movie released this year, which is something Lamar can’t say… for a few months at least.
You can check out the top 10 of this week’s Hot 100 below.
Billboard Hot 100 For Chart Dated March 22
1. “Luther” by Kendrick Lamar and SZA
2. “Die With A Smile” by Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars
3. “Not Like Us” by Kendrick Lamar
4. “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” by Shaboozey
5. “TV Off” by Kendrick Lamar ft. Lefty Gunplay
6. “Apt.” by Rosé and Bruno Mars
7. “Pink Pony Club” by Chappell Roan
8. “Nokia” by Drake
9. “Birds Of A Feather” by Billie Eilish
10. “Lose Control” by Teddy Swims