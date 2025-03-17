Kendrick Lamar‘s “Not Like Us” was (and continues to be) a cultural phenomenon, but technically, it’s not the biggest hit of his career. That distinction belongs to “Luther,” which has topped the Billboard Hot 100 for a fourth week in a row. That breaks a three-way tie with “Not Like Us” and “Like That” at three weeks a piece, while his other No. 1’s — “Squabble Up,” “Humble,” and Taylor Swift’s “Bad Blood” — were at the top for a single week.

“Luther” is joined in the top 10 by “Not Like Us” at No. 3 and “TV Off” at No. 5.

Billboard adds that SZA also extends her longest No. 1 Hot 100 stay after “she previously topped the chart for a week each as featured on Drake’s ‘Slime You Out’ and with her own ‘Kill Bill,’ both in 2023.” She was also in a hit movie released this year, which is something Lamar can’t say… for a few months at least.

You can check out the top 10 of this week’s Hot 100 below.