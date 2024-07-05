Kendrick Lamar decided to make the 4th Of July, typically a slow news day in the music world, all his by dropping his new “Not Like Us” video. One of the most noteworthy things about the new visual is that it actually starts by teasing a new song.

The first 20 seconds of the video are devoted to the teaser. The lyrics for the new snippet are as follows: “I am… reincarnated, I was stargazing / Life goes on, honey all my babies / Woke up, lookin’ for the broccoli / Hot key, keep a horn on me, that Kamasi / IP ownership the blueprint is by me / Mister get off, I get off at my feet.”

KENDRICK LAMAR NEW SONG 🎵 pic.twitter.com/HYQR02xh8n — NFR Podcast (@nfr_podcast) July 4, 2024

“Kamasi” is a nod to Kamasi Washington, the saxophonist and longtime Lamar collaborator.

It is not currently clear what the song the snippet is from is called (or if there even is a full song), or if/when it will be released.

Elsewhere, the video say Lamar going absolutely in on Drake (understandable given that this is a Drake diss track). He smashes an owl piñata and offers the disclaimer, “DISCLAIMER: NO OVH*ES WERE HARMED DURING THE MAKING OF THIS VIDEO.” The video also ends with Lamar walking away from a caged owl in a dark room, which really can’t be interpreted as anything other than a shot at Drake.

Watch the full “Not Like Us” video above.