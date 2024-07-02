While Drake’s beef with Kendrick Lamar appears to have largely died down, his feud of Rick Ross has been picking up steam. Days ago, Ross got punched by some apparent Drake supporters in Canada, and now the rappers are trading blows on social media.

As HotNewHipHop notes, Drake shared a photo of himself on Instagram yesterday (July 1), sitting outside wearing a sleeveless Toronto Raptors shirt. Tia Kemp, Ross’ ex and the mother of one of his children, commented, “Drakeeeeee,” along with a starry-eyed emoji. Drake responded, “my goat.”

Ross didn’t take this lying down: He tagged Drake in a comment of his own and wrote, “pedo vs. granny.”

Earlier this month, Ross celebrated the fact that he had paid his last child support payment. Kemp didn’t like that, as she responded (as Complex notes), “Listen here, b*tch — every day I’m f*cking hustlin’. I heard you was over there talking about you the best Father’s Day gift you could have got was you sending your last child support pay payment or something. You stupid, silly motherf*cker. Who the f*ck give a f*ck about your child support payments, b*tch? And if I want some more, I’ll take my ass over to family court and get some while he going to college.”