Forget chicken or fish. One groom picked beef on his wedding day — Kendrick Lamar’s beef with Drake.

On March 1, Adler Marchand and Shamar Marchand got married at the Hilton Miami Aventura in Florida. Congratulations to the happy couple! To make the day extra special, Marchand walked down the aisle to a special wedding-themed remix of Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us,” complete with choreography from his Super Bowl halftime show performance.

“The response from our guests was absolutely incredible — they went wild, hyping me up the entire way down the aisle,” Adler told People. “Many friends and family members mentioned that they expected nothing less, given my energy and creative talents.” He was originally going to “casually” walk down the aisle to Young Thug and Gunna’s “Hot,” but “after thinking about it more, I decided to remix Kendrick’s Halftime performance lyrics and reached out to my friend and producer Danny Ramirez, to see if he could rap and create it for me. Once he sent it back perfectly, I shared it with my fiancée at the time, and she approved. Then, I ran it by my best man, and he liked it, too.”

The wedding entrance has gone viral (Michael Scott would be proud) with over 18 million views on TikTok. You can watch the video here.