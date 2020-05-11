One of the best episodes of The Office is also one of the sweetest. Season six’s “Niagra” finally found those crazy kids Jim Halpert and Pam Beesly tying the knot after years of “will they, won’t, Roy they” longing from across the Dunder Mifflin conference room. It’s an eventful two-part episode, with Jim accidentally disclosing Pam’s pregnancy in front of her family, Andy puncturing his scrotum, and the happy couple aboard the Maid of the Mist ferry boat, but it’s mostly remembered for the dance sequence down the aisle. Not Jim and Pam dancing down the aisle, but their co-workers, especially a giddy Michael.

On Some Good News, host John Krasinki got the cast back together to recreate the dance. He was inspired by Susan and John, real-life The Office fans who, as the actor jokingly put it, “elegantly ripped off our show for your proposal.” He got ordained to marry the pair, enlisted country star Zac Brown to perform “The Man Who Loves You the Most” at the virtual wedding, and brought in familiar faces to the Zoom call: Steve Carell, Mindy Kaling, Rainn Wilson, Angela Kinsey, Ed Helms, Jenna Fischer, Kate Flannery, Brian Baumgartner, Phyllis Smith, Oscar Nunez, and Creed Bratton. It’s a lovely gesture from Krasinki, even if the Chris Brown of it all hasn’t aged particularly well. Still: very cute!

You can watch the entire episode below.

I can only assume Kevin was wearing his tissue-box shoes.