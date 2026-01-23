Kenia Os Is Pushing Latin Pop Towards A Fierce Future

Kenia Os is very much a pop star of the times. In the past few years, the former influencer parlayed her massive social media following into a music career and a Latin Grammy nomination. Like a true pop princess, Os has also undergone several evolutions in both image and sound with each new album. Now, the Mexican superstar is ushering in her edgiest era yet with her new single “Belladona.”

“I feel like a completely different Kenia,” Os says. “This is the era that I’ve most liked of my whole career. I’ve had the most fun working on the music videos and outfits that you’ll see soon. Throughout the years, I’ve been creating this persona that reflects who I am as a woman today.”

Os was born Kenia Guadalupe Flores Osuna in Mazatlán, Sinaloa. Over a decade ago, she first started to amass a following from posting vlogs on YouTube. With her social media savvy, Os then grew her online presence through platforms like Instagram and TikTok. At the same time, she was cultivating a music career that took off with 2022’s Cambios De Luna. A year later, Os scored her first global smash with the flirty “Malas Decisiones.” Since her breakout, she has toured across Mexico and the US. This past year, Os also found love with her boyfriend, fellow Mexican singer Peso Pluma.

Os is now pushing Latin pop into the future with the defiant “Belladona.” Following the vibrant 2024 album Pink Aura, she is now embracing a darker and more fierce aesthetic for her upcoming LP K De Karma. Os is also plotting a new tour for the album, which will be released on March 19. Over Zoom, she caught up with Uproxx about her artistic growth, what to expect from her “Belladona” era, and if there’s a chance for another duet with Peso Pluma.

How would you describe the process of making the jump from influencer to pop star?

It’s been a very natural progression. Even though I’ve put a lot of work into this, everything in my career has happened very naturally. I started out playing around and recording songs during the pandemic with my team. We had a lot of fun, and suddenly, creating content, recording music, making music videos, and all of that became my career. I’ve been very happy about the growth I’ve gone through these past few years. I’m still a content creator because I love to record TikTok videos and my GRWM (Get Ready With Me) videos. It’s been a beautiful process where I’m now connecting with my fans in so many ways.

That’s cool to see you continuing to bridge those worlds of music and content creation.

That’s what makes what I’m doing different from other artists. I believe it’s because of that reason that I have a very large fandom. They connect with my music because they got to know me on a personal level. My fans know my day-to-day routine, who I am, what I like, and the way I am.

Now that you’ve been recording music for over seven years, what have you learned about yourself during that time?

I’ve learned a lot. I’ve learned that I have many skills. Some skills I have are better than other ones [laughs]. I’ve learned that if I can develop my skills and work on them, I can transform myself and evolve. It feels like being on a roller coaster that never ends.

Where does the inspiration for your new single “Belladona” come from?

From the first day that I proposed this new album, I wanted to embrace a femme fatale aura. It’s that kind of energy of an empowered woman who dresses in red latex with red lipstick and smoky eyes. At first, I didn’t know how to musically develop that concept. I had to listen to songs that gave that inspiration. When I listened to those songs, I felt like that woman. Suddenly, I started to work on that with my producers, and I created a moodboard. That’s what inspired me to feel like a femme fatale, and from there, I started to create this story.

What does being a “Belladona” mean to you?

Even though I feel very connected to her, I would describe her as an alter ego. We have a lot in common. In this upcoming album, “Belladona” is a woman who is very beautiful and loves a lot, but at the same time, if you hurt her, she can be lethal. Throughout this album, I’m going to talk about a lot of the things that she goes through. You’ll hear about when she’s hurting, when she’s crying, and when she’s being spiteful and having fun to the max.

Why did you decide to name your new album K De Karma?

For me, K De Karma is that woman that I’ve told you about. She’s sweet, beautiful, and more, but if you cross her, she can be lethal. With karma, she’s not looking for revenge or anything like that. I see karma more as a way of her getting her justice. The K also stands for Kenia. This is who I’ve become now, and no one can take that away from me.

At the end of the “Belladona” music video, is that a preview of the next single?

Exactly! There’s a hint of what’s to come. I believe my fans are going to love it because they’ve been asking me for more poignant lyrics. The next single is coming soon. It will be like a type of performance video. It’s simpler than “Belladona,” but at the same time, it will be more about the lyrics that make the song so special.

What can you tell us about your upcoming tour?

I’m a few weeks away from preparing for the tour. We’re getting closer to announcing the dates and the places that I’m performing in. What we’re going to announce will be the first chapter of the tour. It makes me so happy because I’ve been missing doing shows and being with my fans. For me, the countdown has begun.

How would you describe your relationship with Peso Pluma?

It’s very cool because I feel like we experience these songs and album releases at the same time. He just put out a new album, and I was just as nervous as he was. We support each other. We’re very happy. Yesterday, he was telling me, “Today ‘Belladona’ comes out! How are people reacting to it?” We understand each other very well. Above all, we motivate each other so much. We’re also trying to prepare ourselves for how crazy our lives are going to be this year.

After previously collaborating on “Tommy & Pamela,” is there a chance that you two can work on another song together?

It’s something that we’ve talked about. Obviously, we would love to do another song together, but I’ve told him, “How are we going to outdo ‘Tommy & Pamela’?” That was a huge song. He’s been recording a lot of songs and there are many of them where we’ve said, “Could this song be better if we record it together?” There are times when we get excited and say, “We would sound so good on this one together!” But for now, we haven’t found the right song.

As a longtime ally of the LGBTQ+ community, what does the connection that you have with your queer fans mean to you?

I believe my fans who belong to the LGBTQ+ community are my most loyal fans. They’re always there for me. I also believe that without those fans, the pop side of my project wouldn’t exist. I’m very happy, thankful, and blessed to have this very big community that has followed my career and supports me. Sometimes they’re the ones who scold me the most, but I take that as a way to learn from my mistakes and grow.

What’s the status of your highly anticipated collaboration with Belinda and Danna?

I believe the last time we were in the studio together, we made a beautiful and divine song. I love it! I’ve always told them, “This is a hit!” Suddenly, our agendas became very crazy, and we couldn’t meet up. Beli is in Spain, and I wish her the best of luck. I know that she’s filming a series. I also know that Danna is very focused on her new album. Right now, it’s a project that we have put on pause. We’ve said that this is something that’s very big, and we need to find the time to be fully committed to it. I have a lot of faith that if everything goes well this year, we’ll get back to it and put out this collaboration that everyone is waiting for. We’re so excited for it.

What do you want to hope to accomplish next?

I would love to sing in places I’ve never performed before. I would love to grow my career in other countries while staying connected to Mexico. I know there are more places to travel to in the US, Europe, Central America, and South America. There are many places where people aren’t familiar with Kenia Os. I would love to reach those places and keep growing as an artist.

K De Karma is out 3/19 via Sony Music Entertainment México. Find more information here.