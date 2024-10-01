Belinda Reclaims Her Power As She Returns To Music

Belinda has proven that she will always make her mark in Latin pop music. Following a lengthy hiatus from music, the Spanish-Mexican icon returned this year with a trilogy of hits that seamlessly blended pop with música Mexicana. While tapping into corridos tumbados, Belinda is also finding healing through her most personal songs yet.

“It’s an era about taking risks,” Belinda says. “I’m working harder than ever. I like that a lot of people are connecting with these songs. I love this era and I believe it’s a very important one for me.”

Though Belinda was born in Madrid, she grew up and first cultivated her career in Mexico City. After starring in children’s telenovelas, she launched her Latin pop career in 2003 with her self-titled debut album. In the decade that followed, Belinda scored multiple hits with songs that embraced pop-rock, electro-pop, and EDM. After her 2013 album, Catarsis, she largely focused on collaborations that put a pop twist on reggaeton and cumbia. Belinda’s hiatus finally ended last October when she signed with Warner. This past year, she has taken on the Mexican corrido with her pop-infused hits “Cactus” and “300 Noches.”

Like Shakira and Karol G before her, Belinda has opened up about her past relationships in her recent songs. She also hit back at her critics in the final song of the trilogy, the empowering “La Mala.” Though Belinda made headlines last week on a runway in Paris, she is taking the fall in stride as another moment of resilience in her 20-plus year career. Over Zoom, Belinda caught up with Uproxx about her musical comeback, her upcoming single with Kenia Os, and what to expect from her new album that’s due out next year.

How do you feel about returning to music and the songs that you released this year?

I feel very grateful. I feel very happy and lucky to do what I love to do. I’m working a lot. I’m trying to stay true to myself in terms of the music. I don’t want to allow myself to be stuck in the same place in terms of music, acting, and serving looks. I’m in a chapter of my career where I’m enjoying this journey and process so much.

In the song “Cactus,” you talk about music being a form of therapy for you. How would you describe the experience of finding healing through your new songs?

Obviously, it’s a great form of therapy for me because I always write my songs. I always let out what I want to say through the lyrics and music. I’m super connected with everything that I’m writing and with each song. Music is 100 percent my best form of therapy.

Where did the idea come from to mix Mexican corridos with pop in your songs?

I wanted for corridos to not only be seen as violent songs. I want to bring that style of music to another level that is more pop. I wanted to create a fusion of sounds. With that in mind, I made “Cactus,” “300 Noches,” and “La Mala,” which just came out. I wanted to fuse música Mexicana with styles of music that are super pop.

Natanael Cano is a pioneer of corridos tumbados. What was the experience like to work with him on “300 Noches”?

I loved it! I admire Nata so much. He’s a great artist. He was the first one to take corridos tumbados to another level. He was the first person I saw making corridos. It was a surprise that he wanted to do that song with me. It was like, “Wow! I can’t believe he loves ‘300 Noches.’” Now we’re on the Billboard charts together with that song.

How did you feel to reclaim your story and address your critics with the song “La Mala”?

I love that this song is trap mixed corridos. I feel like it’s very cool, different, and special. I like it because it’s an anthem for women. It doesn’t have to necessarily be based on something that’s real. Simply put, all us women sometimes like to dress up like a mala [bad girl] by putting on a sexy outfit and dancing and walking feeling fierce, powerful, and beautiful. When we’re feeling attacked, inferior, or unappreciated, we have the strength to keep going forward. The most important thing I learned is to never take everything personal. Before this song, I would always take everything personal. I was like, “It’s me! Oh my God! It’s me!” This song is for them to understand to not take anything personal, and they’ll be much happier. It’s one of my favorites from the album.