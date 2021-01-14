If you’re on TikTok — or have anyone in your life who is — you’ve probably already heard the nursery-rhyme tune to Kenndog’s “Drip Like Me.” It’s inescapable melody, borrowed from the song “I Have a Little Dreidel,” has been used in over 1.3 million videos on the app to date. Now, he’s bringing the sing-along fave to UPROXX Sessions.

Maybe it’s because of the instantly recognizable piano strain that starts off the song (you know it, even if you can’t remember where it comes from) or because of the aspirational relatability of its catchy hook, but the LA rapper’s lighthearted track has become a go-to for anyone who wants to flex, twerk, or in some cases, show off their hair care routines. Kenndog’s bio is a little light on details for now — he’s really new — but his introduction to the world has made him an instant favorite.

Watch Kenndog perform “Drip Like Me” above.

UPROXX Sessions is Uproxx’s performance show featuring the hottest up-and-coming acts you should keep an eye on. Featuring creative direction from LA promotion collective, Ham On Everything, and taking place on our “bathroom” set designed and painted by Julian Gross, UPROXX Sessions is a showcase of some of our favorite performers, who just might soon be yours, too.

