Kenny Beats is as busy as they come, but he has a career first coming up: his first film score. The Lurker soundtrack is set to drop on August 22, and ahead of that, Beats has shared “Love And Obsession,” which he co-wrote with Rex Orange County and which is sung by one of the film’s stars, Archie Madekwe. (Beats has recently started going by his legal name, Kenneth Blume, but this project is credited to Kenny Beats.)

Director Alex Russell previously said of working with Kenny, “We always wanted to work together on something like this, and it was so perfectly timed. He was so ready to score a movie. […] Kenny can just create any song in any genre at any time, so it was laughably shorthand when I was like, ‘Can you make a few songs for Archie?’ And two days later, the songs that were in the movie were done and I didn’t really have to explain anything. I was like, you know what kind of music he makes.”

As for the film, the synopsis reads, “A retail employee infiltrates the inner circle of an artist on the verge of stardom. As he gets closer to the budding music star, access and proximity become a matter of life and death.” The movie stars Théodore Pellerin and Archie Madekwe and also features Havana Rose Liu, Sunny Suljic, Zack Fox, Daniel Zolghadri, and Olawale Onayemi.

Listen to “Love And Obsession” above. Below, find the Lurker (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) cover art and tracklist.