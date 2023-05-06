Jack Harlow is Louisville through and through. Around the April 28 release of Jackman, his third LP, Harlow set his “They Don’t Love It” video in his hometown and launched the Kentucky-centric Jack Harlow Foundation.

Harlow was a fixture at last year’s Kentucky Derby. Just like this year, he was fresh off an album release, Come Home The Kids Miss You, and he filmed the video to his and Drake’s “Churchill Downs” during a glamorous day at Churchill Downs. People are still talking about Harlow getting carried across the track:

Jack Harlow getting carried across the Kentucky Derby is still wild pic.twitter.com/QVIzRSsRIu — RunYourPool (@RunYourPool_) May 6, 2023

Today, May 6, Harlow is back to enjoy the 149th Kentucky Derby. He reportedly walked the red carpet and declined to do any press.

jack harlow is at the kentucky derby taking no interviews pic.twitter.com/xU57MW0pJ2 — come home macie misses you 🏡 (@jackharlowmemes) May 6, 2023

what the kentucky fried fuck he looks stunning pic.twitter.com/QTrJDfXw3n — come home macie misses you 🏡 (@jackharlowmemes) May 6, 2023

more pics of jack harlow on the kentucky derby red carpet pic.twitter.com/FWcD3YklIE — come home macie misses you 🏡 (@jackharlowmemes) May 6, 2023

jack harlow on the kentucky derby red carpet pic.twitter.com/HkvbgpK0qf — come home macie misses you 🏡 (@jackharlowmemes) May 6, 2023

However, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear used the Derby red carpet to gush over Harlow and why the two have become unlikely friends, according to Matthew Glowicki of the Courier-Journal:

Kentucky @GovAndyBeshear on his friendship with Jack Harlow & his Derby pick at #KyDerby pic.twitter.com/0S8wPggtG0 — Matthew Glowicki (@MattGlo) May 6, 2023

“Jack and I have become friends. What I love about him is he could live anywhere in the country right now — he’s on the top of the world — and he chose to move back. He chose Kentucky. He chose Louisville,” Beshear said. “He’s here, and it’s thrilling. I, of course, thought our friendship was a closely held secret, and then I woke up one morning and a song apparently put it out there.”