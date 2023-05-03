While Jack Harlow is garnering plenty of attention for his new album Jackman and his upcoming film debut in White Men Can’t Jump, the Louisville native has become almost as well-known for his philanthropic works over the past few years, nearly all of them focused within his hometown.

Now, Jack, who was honored by Louisville with a Jack Harlow Day in December 2021, is continuing his role as a hometown hero with the launch of his Jack Harlow Foundation. To commemorate the launch, the Jack Harlow Foundation made its first contributions today to four Kentucky-based community organizations: Adelante Hispanic Achievers, Centro Latino, Russell: A Place of Promise, and Sponsor4Success. You can learn more about each on their respective websites.

In a statement, Harlow said, “The launch of my foundation is represented by gifts to 4 organizations that I believe are doing the work of making Louisville a better place; helping under-resourced families remove obstacles to higher education, supporting a new start in a neighborhood that has been lacking investment, giving hands-on assistance to the poorest of the poor, and making safe housing affordable for families.”

“With all I have done and will do in my career, my home is where my heart is, my refuge, and the place that shaped me,” he added. “Giving back to Louisville represents the dream I have of making a difference. My vision is to make Louisville a better place. Know that this is just the start of my philanthropic legacy and I look forward to transforming our community and, as a result, the success and happiness of its citizens.”

