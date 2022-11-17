Brockhampton’s new album, The Family, is out now, and it turns out that Kevin Abstract is actually the only group member to appear on the project. Now, he has offered an explanation.

In a letter shared this morning, Abstract reflects on his journey and on the new album. In it, he writes, “I understand that some of the fans are upset that no one is on the album but me. Over the past few years, the members of the band began to move our separate ways and focus on our individual careers and passions. With this project, a few of us were inspired to make something new that would bring closure to the past and set the table for all of us to finally be able to explore our individual futures. I hope you understand and enjoy the music.”

The letter concludes, “I feel like whoever is reading this — whoever has been with Brockhampton since the beginning deserves some sort of closure. The album is an attempt at that. Thanks for giving us a chance. For holding me up. Holding me down. For being everything I needed when I was just some n**** from Texas. I still am. Yeah, this show is over, but the furnace is still glowing. What a blessing this has been.”

Meanwhile, the group also revealed that following The Family, they have a surprise new project, TM, set to drop tonight at midnight.

Find Abstract’s post below.

The Family is out now via Question Everything/RCA Records. Get it here.