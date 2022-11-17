In the lead-up to Brockhampton’s new project The Family, it has been billed as the group’s final album. Now, it turns out that’s not true. As was planned, The Family is out now (November 17). That said, the group also has another new album, a surprise project called TM, set to release at midnight.

This morning, Brockhampton took to social media to share a graphic promoting The Family. However, small text towards the bottom of the image reads, “SURPRISE ALBUM (TM) MIDNIGHT LOCAL.” TM now has a listing on Apple Music that shows the album has 11 tracks and runs for 37 minutes. According to a press release, TM is “an album made up of songs that were started by the group during a two-week stint in Ojai, California in 2021, but were never fully completed during those sessions.”

Kevin Abstract also shared a letter in which he reflects on his journey and on the new album, noting, “I understand that some of the fans are upset that no one is on the album but me. Over the past few years, the members of the band began to move our separate ways and focus on our individual careers and passions. With this project, a few of us were inspired to make something new that would bring closure to the past and set the table for all of us to finally be able to explore our individual futures. I hope you understand and enjoy the music.”

Find the TM art and tracklist below.

1. “FMG”

2. “Animal”

3. “Listerine”

4. “New Shoes”

5. “Keep It Southern”

6. “Man On The Moon”

7. “Better Things”

8. “Crucify Me”

9. “Duct Tape”

10. “Always Something”

11. “Goodbye”

The Family is out now via Question Everything/RCA Records. Get it here.

TM is out 11/18.