Today is yet another bittersweet day for hip-hop fans everywhere. With the release of new song, Brockhampton fans are reminded of the collective’s dissolution. Originally announced during their set at Coachella, the band revealed their forthcoming album, The Life, would be their last together.

Their new release, somberly titled “The Ending,” is a retrospective look back on their 12-year career. Similarly to their previous single, “Big P*ssy,” the track solely features vocals from the group’s founder, Kevin Abstract. Produced by Boylife, “The Ending,” is Abstract’s accounting of how success can be both a blessing and a curse.

With a runtime just under 2 minutes, the sample used (Willie Hutch’s 1976 soul ballad “Let Me Be The One”) lays the emotional groundwork for Abstract’s sentimental bars.

In the stanza, “I’m thinking ‘Man, one day we all gon’ be some superstars’ / And this is way back before I had a credit card / and this is way back when I ain’t have a debit card / and this is way back when we all still prayed to God,” Abstract recounts the earlier days of the group where his dreams fueled the group’s musical ambitions.

The song transitions into Abstract founding of the group, and the financial profits that came from it, rapping, “I turned my friendship into a business, into an empire / half a million that I wired to my momma, she retired.”

But as the age old saying goes, with more money comes more problems. Abstract pulls back the proverbial curtain to reveal the many problems he has face rapping: “Calling me ‘I’m getting tired of the drama’ / getting tired of letting culture try to tell me how to live my life,” as he questions if was all worth it questions, “this the ending we all envisioned, right?”

While the song carries the band’s signature bounce, “The Ending,” stands out far above the rest. Fans noticed this as well, rushing to Twitter to declare “The Ending” their favorite track to date from the collective. Abstract candidly replied, “mine too.”

As one of the last standing hip-hop collectives (out living Tyler The Creator’s Odd Future and Joey Badass’ Pro Era), Brockhampton will truly be missed.

Listen to the track above.