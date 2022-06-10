Kevin Gates has never been one to mince his words. Most of the time, he is entertaining due to his lack of a filter. However, moments like today, with his new song “Super General” for example, understandably cause some eyebrows to raise. Set to Kodak Black’s “Super Gremlin” produced by Jambo and ATL Jacob, the Baton Rouge artist takes aim at his former partner Dreka on the heels of rumors that the two had broken up.

The 36-year-old definitely seems hurt by the fact she turned his children against him and the fact he took all the bullets in public for their drama to protect her image when, in reality, they were both at fault. It appears his recourse for moving on is to dive right into something new, as he transitions into revealing his fantasies about Rubi Rose, Beyonce, and Nicki Minaj. He attempts to shoot himself some bail by mentioning his respect for Jay-Z before saying sex with him would make her urinate. As for Nicki Minaj, he essentially says she’s got the wrong guy whose name starts with a “K.”

Listen to Kevin Gates’s new song “Super General” above.

