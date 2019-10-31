Kevin Gates Watches His Friends Disappear In His Chest-Thumping ‘By My Lonely’ Video

In the new video for his I’m Him single “By My Lonely,” Kevin Gates somewhat ironically stunts on the block with a crowd of supporters as he details his come-up through rough times, both on the streets and in the rap game. “By My Lonely” is the third single from the new album, after “Push It” and “Facts.”

The video is directed by Gerard Victor and also features a secondary plotline that follows Gates’ criminal exploits, which see his circle grow decreasingly smaller as his crew members fade away. The final shot depicts Gates gearing up to do some dirt, throwing on a ski mask in a car by himself after every other person from a previous, parallel scene has disappeared.

I’m Him is the long-awaited followup to Gates’ 2016 major label debut Islah, which featured the Baton Rogue rapper’s breakout hit “2 Phones.” The intervening three years weren’t quite as quiet as it may have seemed from casual observation, though; in that short time frame, he released three mixtapes, Murder for Hire 2, By Any Means 2, and Luca Brasi 3, and three EPs, Chained To The City, 4 Respect (with YoungBoy Never Broke Again), and Only The Generals Gon Understand. I’m Him debuted September 27 and peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard 200.

I’m Him is out now via Bread Winners’ Association and Atlantic Records. Get it here.

Kevin Gates is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.