Kevin Gates is only two months removed from the release of his third studio album, Khaza, but he’s already got a new single out. On “Major League,” Gates utilizes a cacophonous beat to reiterate his street credentials, shouting out the Baton Rouge roads upon which he made his name. There’s no hook, just Gates spitting aggressively for nearly three minutes straight, concluding, “I know music cool, but I know selling drugs would get me richer / With the sh*t, a life sentence come with this if I’m convicted.”
In the buildup to the release of Khaza, Gates released a handful of singles including “Super General,” “Intro,” and “Bad For Me.” Upon its release, the album debuted at No. 8 on the Billboard 200. Gates also appeared on UPROXX Sessions to perform “Hard To Sleep” and announced his Big Lyfe Tour to promote the album. You can listen to “Major League” above and see the remaining tour dates below.
08/25 –- Albuquerque, NM @ Tingley Coliseum
08/26 –- Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre
08/27 –- Riverside, CA @ Riverside Municipal Auditorium
08/29 –- Sacramento, CA @ Sacramento Memorial Auditorium
08/31 –- Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater
09/1 – Boise, ID @ Revolution Concert House and Event Center
09/2 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
09/6 – Omaha, NE @ Baxter Arena
09/8 –- Kansas City, MO @ Azura Amphitheater
09/9 –- Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory
09/10 –- Milwaukee, WI @ The Eagles Ballroom
09/13 –- Chicago, IL @ The Riviera Theatre
09/14 -– St. Louis, MO @ Pop’s Outdoors
09/15 -– Detroit, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheater at Freedom Hill
09/16 -– Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park17 – Newport, KY – PromoWest Pavilion at Ovation
09/20 -– Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
09/25 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
09/27 – Washington, DC @ Echostage
09/29 – Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Coliseum & Performing Arts Center
09/30 – Nashville, TN @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium
10/1 -– Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheatre
10/6 –- Charlotte, NC @ Bojangles Coliseum
10/7 –- Birmingham, AL @ Birmingham Jefferson Convention Complex
10/8 –- New Orleans, LA @ UNO Lakefront Arena
10/12 -– Shreveport, LA @ Shreveport Municipal Auditorium
10/13 –- Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena
10/14 –- Pensacola, FL @ Pensacola Bay Center
