Kevin Gates is only two months removed from the release of his third studio album, Khaza, but he’s already got a new single out. On “Major League,” Gates utilizes a cacophonous beat to reiterate his street credentials, shouting out the Baton Rouge roads upon which he made his name. There’s no hook, just Gates spitting aggressively for nearly three minutes straight, concluding, “I know music cool, but I know selling drugs would get me richer / With the sh*t, a life sentence come with this if I’m convicted.”

In the buildup to the release of Khaza, Gates released a handful of singles including “Super General,” “Intro,” and “Bad For Me.” Upon its release, the album debuted at No. 8 on the Billboard 200. Gates also appeared on UPROXX Sessions to perform “Hard To Sleep” and announced his Big Lyfe Tour to promote the album. You can listen to “Major League” above and see the remaining tour dates below.

08/25 –- Albuquerque, NM @ Tingley Coliseum

08/26 –- Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre

08/27 –- Riverside, CA @ Riverside Municipal Auditorium

08/29 –- Sacramento, CA @ Sacramento Memorial Auditorium

08/31 –- Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater

09/1 – Boise, ID @ Revolution Concert House and Event Center

09/2 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

09/6 – Omaha, NE @ Baxter Arena

09/8 –- Kansas City, MO @ Azura Amphitheater

09/9 –- Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory

09/10 –- Milwaukee, WI @ The Eagles Ballroom

09/13 –- Chicago, IL @ The Riviera Theatre

09/14 -– St. Louis, MO @ Pop’s Outdoors

09/15 -– Detroit, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheater at Freedom Hill

09/16 -– Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park17 – Newport, KY – PromoWest Pavilion at Ovation

09/20 -– Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

09/25 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

09/27 – Washington, DC @ Echostage

09/29 – Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Coliseum & Performing Arts Center

09/30 – Nashville, TN @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium

10/1 -– Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheatre

10/6 –- Charlotte, NC @ Bojangles Coliseum

10/7 –- Birmingham, AL @ Birmingham Jefferson Convention Complex

10/8 –- New Orleans, LA @ UNO Lakefront Arena

10/12 -– Shreveport, LA @ Shreveport Municipal Auditorium

10/13 –- Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena

10/14 –- Pensacola, FL @ Pensacola Bay Center

Kevin Gates is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.