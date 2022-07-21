Kevin Gates‘ new album Khaza is out now on Atlantic Records, and to celebrate, he stopped by Uproxx Studios in LA to drop off a passionate performance of his song “Hard To Sleep” for UPROXX Sessions. Perhaps he enjoyed the California weather because he left his shirt off camera, but he definitely enjoyed performing the new song because he kept it going until the camera faded to black.

In the lead-up to releasing Khaza — which is named after his youngest son, Khaza Kamil Gates — he released a handful of singles including “Super General” and “Intro,” and announced his Big Lyfe Tour, which kicks off next month in Dallas and runs through October, where it’ll conclude in Pensacola, Florida.

Watch Kevin Gates perform “Hard To Sleep” for UPROXX Sessions above.

UPROXX Sessions is Uproxx’s performance show featuring the hottest up-and-coming acts you should keep an eye on. Featuring creative direction from LA promotion collective, Ham On Everything, and taking place on our “bathroom” set designed and painted by Julian Gross, UPROXX Sessions is a showcase of some of our favorite performers, who just might soon be yours, too.

Kevin Gates is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.