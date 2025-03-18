It has been just about two years since Memphis rapper Key Glock released his last album, 2023’s Glockoma 2. Since then, he’s kept up a steady stream of single releases, but what fans really wanted was word of his new album, Glockaveli. Originally set to be released late last year, the album was pushed back to allow Key some time to polish it. On Thursday (March 13), he confirmed its new release date, May 2nd, and today, he’s sharing the dates for its accompanying tour, which kicks off later that month and runs through the end of June.

Tickets for the tour go on sale on Friday, March 21 at 10 AM local time on LiveNation.com. The artist presale begins on Wednesday, March 19. You can see the tour dates below.

Glockaveli is due on 5/2 via Paper Route Empire / Republic Records. Check out the new single, “No Sweat,” up top.