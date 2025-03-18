It has been just about two years since Memphis rapper Key Glock released his last album, 2023’s Glockoma 2. Since then, he’s kept up a steady stream of single releases, but what fans really wanted was word of his new album, Glockaveli. Originally set to be released late last year, the album was pushed back to allow Key some time to polish it. On Thursday (March 13), he confirmed its new release date, May 2nd, and today, he’s sharing the dates for its accompanying tour, which kicks off later that month and runs through the end of June.
Tickets for the tour go on sale on Friday, March 21 at 10 AM local time on LiveNation.com. The artist presale begins on Wednesday, March 19. You can see the tour dates below.
Glockaveli is due on 5/2 via Paper Route Empire / Republic Records. Check out the new single, “No Sweat,” up top.
Key Glock’s Glockaveli Tour Dates
05/21 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion
05/23 – Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall
05/24 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
05/25 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom
05/29 – Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewing Co.
05/30 – Charlotte, NC @ Bojangles Coliseum
05/31 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
06/05 – Nashville, TN @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium
06/07 – Baltimore, MD @ Pier Six Pavilion
06/08 – Queens, NY @ Governors Ball^
06/10 – Boston, MA @ Citizens House of Blues Boston
06/12 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues Cleveland
06/13 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center
06/18 – Waukee, IA @ Vibrant Music Hall
06/19 – Indianapolis, IN @ Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
06/21 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater
06/22 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fillmore Minneapolis presented by Affinity Plus
06/24 – Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
06/28 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre
06/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
06/30 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas
^Festival Date