Is There A Key Glock & Young Dolph Collab Album On The Way?

Key Glock and Young Dolph have worked together on two Dum And Dummer mixtapes — is there a third on the way? Some fans believe so after the surviving Paper Route Empire rapper responded to one Twitter user’s lamentation that Dolph’s death in 2021 would mean an end to the series.

“We’re never getting another Key Glock and Dolph album,” wrote the fan, with a broken heart emoji indicating their mindset at such a thought. After all, it’s been three years since Dolph’s death and while his name occasionally pops up as a featured artist on some rappers’ records (particularly those of the other remaining PRE artists), there’s a general thought that if there were enough material left over for a posthumous full-length release, it’d have already been shared by his estate.

However, Glock revived hope in the potential for another epic team-up from the Memphis duo with his reply: “never say never.”

The Dum And Dummer, released in 2019, featured singles such as “Water On Water On Water” and sort of helped launch Key Glock as an artist in his own right with Dolph’s co-sign. Dum And Dummer 2 arrived in April 2021, further cementing the two rappers’ indefatigable chemistry, and seemingly setting them both up for superstardom. Perhaps a third album will finally deliver on that promise, giving Key Glock the springboard to the upper echelon of rap fame.

For now, though, all we can do is speculate.