Key Glock Revealed The Dates And Venues For His 2023 ‘Glockoma’ Tour

Burgeoning Memphis star Key Glock has had an eventful 2022, touring to promote his Yellow Tape 2 project and appearing alongside Megan Thee Stallion on “Ungrateful” from her new album Traumazine. The PRE rapper, who has been “maintaining” since the death of his mentor Young Dolph, looks to keep that momentum going in 2023, announcing the dates for his upcoming Glockoma Tour presented by SiriusXM and produced by Live Nation.

The run will include 31 dates with support from fellow Memphian Big Scarr. Tickets go on sale Friday, December 9 and 10 am local time. You can find more information here. See below for the dates and venues.

3/5 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

3/9 – North Myrtle Beach, SC @ House of Blues

3/10 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte

3/11 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

3/12 – Greensboro, NC @ Piedmont Hall

3/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia

3/16 – Washington, DC @ Echostage

3/18 – Queens, NY @ The Knockdown Center

3/19 – Boston, MA @ Big Night Live

3/22 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center

3/23 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

3/24 – Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom

3/25 – Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

3/26 – Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrew’s Hall

3/29 – Chicago, IL @ Radius

3/30 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater

3/31 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore Minneapolis

4/2 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

4/4 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

4/6 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo*

4/8 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

4/11 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

4/14 – San Diego, CA @ SOMA

4/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

4/16 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

4/21 – San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theater

4/22 – Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center

4/23 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom

4/26 – New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore New Orleans

4/27 – Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewing Company

4/28 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

*Not A Live Nation Date

Big Scarr is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.