Still hot off the release of her sophomore album, Traumazine, Megan Thee Stallion has dropped the visual for one of the album’s standout tracks, “Ungrateful.”

In the Collin Tilley-directed video for the Key Glock-featuring track, Megan is seen getting out of bed and donning lingerie before she dresses for a funeral. She arrives at the ceremony dressed to the nines in a lovely black dress. As the deceased is being buried, she is then seen in a lavish white dress with a matching large hat.

Though it is unclear who the funeral is for, it’s likely one of the “fake-ass, snake-ass, backstabbin’, hatin’-ass, no money gettin’-ass b*tches,” about whom she raps on the song.

While Megan has coined iconic phrases like “hot girl summer,” by way of her alter egos, she shared in an interview with New York Magazine, that Traumazaine is pure, unfiltered Meg.

“My alter egos have been people that I had to be at those times to be like my armor, like my shield,” she said. “I had to be Hot Girl Meg at that time. I had to be Tina Snow at that time. I had to be Megan Thee Stallion at that time. I love this album because I feel like it’s just me talking. It’s just Megan. It’s not me having to be anybody else.”

Megan Thee Stallion is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.