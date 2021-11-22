Key Glock Speaks Out For The First Time Since Young Dolph’s Death

Young Dolph’s tragic death is still a shocking and unfortunate reality for the music world. The Memphis native was shot and killed in his hometown as he stopped by a bakery. Investigators have yet to find a suspect in the incident, but they have released surveillance camera footage that will hopefully point them in the right direction. As the world continues to mourn his death, many wonder how Key Glock, fellow Memphis native and close collaborator, was holding up after the news. After a few days of silence, Glock spoke out for the first time since Dolph’s death.

“STOP asking me if I’m ok,” Glock wrote in a post to his Instagram Story with a broken-hearted emoji. “Knowing damn well I ain’t.” When news about Dolph’s death first broke out, Glock quickly deactivated his Twitter and Instagram pages. In addition to sharing the same hometown, Key Glock and Young Dolph are cousins by marriage. Dolph also Glock to his Paper Route Empire label back in 2017 and they collaborated on numerous occasions including their respective 2019 and 2021 projects, Dum And Dummer and Dum And Dummer 2.

Glock’s post after a man was shot near the memorial for Young Dolph in Memphis. The incident in three arrests as police officers apprehended two of the suspects at the scene while the remaining one was detained at a nearby intersection.

