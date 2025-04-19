The Christmas holiday has long since passed. But it appears to be at the top of Key Glock’s mind. Yesterday (April 18), the “I Be” rapper showed off stepped back into his holiday spirit for his new Glockaveli track.

On his latest single, “The Grinch,” Key Glock demonstrates just how emotionally cold he can be. Just with the beloved fictional character, Glock embraces the perceived power that comes along with a show of brute force.

“I been runnin’ wild since a jit / Grandma never raised a b*tch / Jumped off the porch, picked up a stick / Fourteen, turned into the Grinch / You must ain’t heard, I’ll take your sh*t / Nah-nah, Glizock took your b*tch / P*ssy-ass n**** better play with his clit / I don’t know what you thought, but that ain’t this,” he raps.

While fans are eagerly awaiting Key Glock’s rumored posthumous collaborative album with the late Young Dolph, Glockaveli is a suitable alternative. So far, Glock has shared three tracks from the upcoming project, “No Sweat,” “3AM In ToKEYo,” and now “The Grinch,” with each record being more fiery than the next.

Listen to Key Glock’s new track “The Grinch” above.

Glockaveli is out 5/2 via Paper Route Empire/Republic. Find more information here.