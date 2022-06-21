Kid Cudi has his Entergalactic album on the way and it turns out he’ll be supporting it on the road this summer and fall, as he just announced a run of tour dates, the To the Moon World Tour, for later this year.

✌🏾💖☺️👉🏾👈🏾 pic.twitter.com/Joh3zGtR1x — The Chosen One : I 💖 YOU FRESHIE 4EVER (@KidCudi) June 21, 2022

The trek kicks off in North America in mid-August before a Japanese show in October and European/UK dates in November. The list of openers is strong, too, as joining Cudi on tour are Denzel Curry, 070 Shake, Don Toliver, and Strick.

Check out the full list of tour dates below.

08/16 — Vancouver, British Columbia @ Rogers Arena *$#

08/18 — Portland, OR @ Veters Memorial Coliseum *$#

08/19 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena *$#

08/21 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena *$#

08/23 — San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena *$#

08/24 — Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum *$#

08/25 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center *$%

08/27 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena *$%

08/30 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center *$%

08/31 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center *$%

09/01 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center *$%

09/04 — Miami, FL @ FTX Arena *$#%

09/06 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena *$%

09/08 — Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena *$%

09/09 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center *$%

09/10 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden *$%

09/12 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center *$%

09/14 — Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena *$%

09/16 — Chicago, IL @ United Center *$%

09/17 — Cleveland, OH @ West Bank of the Flats (Moon Man’s Landing Festival)

10/07 — Tokyo, Japan @ Toyosu Pit

11/12 — Berlin, Germany @ Verti Music Hall

11/13 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ AFAS Live

11/15 — London, England @ The O2

11/17 — Brussels, Belgium @ Palais 12

11/20 — Paris, France @ Zénith Paris

11/22 — Milan, Italy @ Fabrique

* with Don Toliver

$ with Strick

# with Denzel Curry

% with 070 Shake