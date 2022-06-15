Denzel Curry is, by all means, having an excellent year. He’s just a few days removed from a performance at Governors Ball where he performed records from his fifth album Melt My Eyez See Your Future. That full-length record arrived earlier this year with guest appearances from Robert Glasper, Saul Williams, T-Pain, 6lack, Rico Nasty, JID, Jasiah, Slowthai, and more. It’s been three months since that project was released and Curry is still on a tear with his rapping. The latest example came when he stopped by Funkmaster Flex’s HOT 97 show to lay a piercing freestyle over Cozz’s “Knock Tha Hustle.”

The new freestyle arrives after Curry recruited Key Glock for a remix of “Walkin,” one of the more popular records from his Melt My Eyez See Your Future album. The new take of the record arrives as rumors regarding a deluxe reissue of Melt My Eyez See Your Future which is set to feature an appearance from DMV rapper IDK who is one of Curry’s frequent collaborators.

You can listen to Curry’s freestyle over Cozz’s “Knock Tha Hustle” in the video above.

Melt My Eyez See Your Future is out now via PH/Loma Vista. You can stream it here.

