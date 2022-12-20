Last week, The Banshees Of Inisherin became available for fans to stream on HBO Max — and record their favorite scenes. One of which is a moment in the movie featuring Barry Keoghan’s Dominic, that is now going viral on Twitter for just how great his performance was.

one of the most beautifully acted moments in the banshees of inisherin for me. so heartbreaking pic.twitter.com/40toBApUMn — lou (@christiansbale) December 19, 2022

The clip caught the attention of rapper/actor Kid Cudi, who praised the actor and has seemingly been converted into the Barry-hive. “He is a beast. Wow,” Cudi tweeted, as his fans replied in full agreement.

He is a beast. Wow https://t.co/JmI8MXnYE5 — The Chosen One (@KiDCuDi) December 20, 2022

"Well, there goes that dream. " Floored. pic.twitter.com/3PEFBY2JYc — Karl Mullen (@JamJarJail) December 20, 2022

Keoghan caught Cudi’s post, and offered a reply of his own. “WOWWWW! This means a lot brother, Thank you,” he responded, complete with a red heart emoji.

WOWWWW! This means a lot brother, Thank you ❤️ https://t.co/NplN0RN6ff — Barry Keoghan (@BarryKeoghan) December 20, 2022

Cudi’s tweet comes on the heels of other celebrities offering their support for Keoghan’s acting skill. “This is just an appreciation tweet to say that my boy @BarryKeoghan in The Banshees of Inisherin is my favorite performance of the year. Stunning work. I’m so proud of you,” wrote Kumail Nanjiani. He is also nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor — Motion Picture.

My brother. This means a lot. Thank you. Love ya ❤️ https://t.co/V5fxakMjkb — Barry Keoghan (@BarryKeoghan) December 14, 2022

As for the fans, they had even more creative reactions to Keoghan and Cudi recognizing each other’s brilliance. “I assume you’re going to love this tweet……………day and nite?” one user joked, referencing Cudi’s biggest song.

I assume you're going to love this tweet……………day and nite? pic.twitter.com/TEvoFz3vDP — Delightfully Devilish Losing Streak (@Devilish_Pod) December 20, 2022

