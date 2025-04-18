Back in March, Dom Dolla took New York City by storm performing two sold-out shows at Madison Square Garden. During the “Eat Your Man” producer’s sets, he treated the crowd to a host of special guest cameos and song premieres.

Today (April 18), Dom Dolla’s “Forever” collaboration with Kid Cudi exclusively heard at MSG is now available for all to enjoy. On “Forever,” the pair shine a beaming light on eternal bliss brought forth by pure love.

“Slip and see, I float through heaven / No words you speak, just so lost forgettin’ / What the world can bring, I’m in my world, it’s better / Ain’t no time to think, I wanna stay forever / Slip and see, I float through heaven / No words you speak, just so lost forgettin’ / What the world can bring, I’m in my world, it’s better / Ain’t no time to think, I wanna stay forever,” sings Cudi.

To celebrate its public release, Dom Dolla shared photos of their MSG debut of the track. He also discussed working with Cudi. “We finished [‘Forever’] the night before Madison Square Garden,” he wrote. “we had no idea how it was going to go down. we’d never performed together before, but afterwards we immediately knew this was the one.”

Listen to “Forever” above.