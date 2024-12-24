Over the years, Twitter (not “X,” you kidding?) has been a treasure trove for artists and their fans. The former get to share their thoughts and activities outside music, while the latter get to stay connected to their faves. However, after over a decade, one of the most active users in music might be letting the platform go for good.

Kid Cudi, whose account has given him a direct line to thousands of supporters for updates about his new music, old music, and even his health, said his “time is done” on the app. While he promised he’d continue to give updates on Instagram Stories, he offered his reasoning, which basically boils down to the same thing so many artists leave over: his mental health.

“Ok yall, I think my time is done on twitter,” he wrote. “If u wanna stay connected to me Ill have my ig, Ill keep yall updated thru my stories but I wont be posting much on there either. Just projects and things I got goin on will be posted by my team. Ive been thinkin, I see too much bullshit on here and life is much cooler being disconnected. I think Ive been too accessible, now when u hear from me itll be through my art. I love yall, its been real. Goodbye.”

At least he’ll probably stay out of rap beef now, right? Right?

https://twitter.com/KiDCuDi/status/1869968889611989282