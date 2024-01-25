Tomorrowland has a chokehold on tiny-font lineup posters from this point forward. On Thursday, January 25, the iconic EDM festival revealed the lineup for Tomorrowland Belgium 2024, and it is a fool’s errand to even begin to list out all of these artists. At least Tomorrowland had the decency to list them alphabetically, so I can quickly relay that it features Alesso, David Guetta, Dom Dolla, REZZMAU5 (a.k.a. Deadmau5 and REZZ), and Swedish House Mafia. Below is everything else we know so far.

Tomorrowland 2024 Lineup Here is that lineup poster, in all its glory. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tomorrowland (@tomorrowland) You can also see how the daily lineup combinations on Tomorrowland’s official website. Tomorrowland 2024 Dates Tomorrowland Belgium 2024 will take place across Weekend 1 (July 19, 20, and 21) and Weekend 2 (July 26, 27, and 28) in Boom, Belgium.

How To Buy Tomorrowland 2024 Tickets Pre-registration is available here until February 2, but Global Journey Travel Packages are already sold out. When Do Tomorrowland 2024 Tickets Go On Sale? Worldwide Pre-Sale is scheduled to begin on Saturday, January 27, at 5 p.m. CET (11 a.m. EST) ahead of the Worldwide Ticket Sale on Saturday, February 3, at 5 p.m. CET (11 a.m. EST). Find more information here.