Is Kid Cudi’s rise as an action star around the corner? He’s certainly got a foot in the door with his next role. After impressing as a version of himself in Don’t Look Up and a horny adult film star in X, Cudi will play a police detective in veteran director John Woo’s upcoming action thriller, Silent Night, according to Deadline. Woo, known for such heart-pumping classics as Hard Boiled, Hard Target, Face/Off, and the unfairly maligned Mission: Impossible II, is directing Cudi alongside Joel Kinnaman, Catalina Sandino Moreno, and Harold Torres in a genre-staple revenge story with a twist; there will be no dialogue in the film.

“Its a good day when Deadline posts about u,” Cudi tweeted. “Can’t wait for y’all to see this masterpiece from the GOD John Woo. Joel what’s good!!”

Silent Night will be Woo’s first American production since 2003’s Paycheck. However, he’s had an outsized impact on action cinema here, as well as on hip-hop; his Hong Kong classic A Better Tomorrow was referenced by Wu-Tang Clan for their 2014 album of the same.

Kid Cudi, meanwhile, has been racking up Hollywood credits, including a role in his X co-star Brittany Snow’s upcoming directorial debut, September 17th. His own directorial debut, Teddy, is also currently in pre-production with backing from Jay-Z and The Harder They Fall director Jeymes Samuel.

