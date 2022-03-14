Kic Cudi (aka Scott Mescudi) is best known for his music, but he’s quite the accomplished actor as well; In recent years, he’s appeared in shows and movies like Don’t Look Up, We Are Who We Are, and Westworld. Now, he’s continuing to flesh out his IMDb page: We already knew Cudi is acting in the erotic slasher film X alongside Brittany Snow, but now Snow has recruited him to appear in September 17th, her directorial debut.

Snow told Variety, “I can’t really speak to it too much, except that Scott’s doing a part in the movie, so that’s cool.”

Cudi noted, “I couldn’t believe that she wanted me in it. She had told me about the movie while we were on set [for X], but she never asked me to be in it. I was like, ‘Maybe she’s waiting to see how [X] turns out.’ It’s gonna be awesome. Really great script.”

Snow also said, “I was watching Ti [West, director of X] a lot during filming of this, and I think that something that I learned from him that I’ll take with me is the specificity of knowing the through line of what you want, and being really strong and clear in your convictions of it. I like to play around on set, but it lends itself really nicely when you know that your director has a complete handle on exactly what they want. I hope I can live up to what everyone else has been doing.”

As for September 17th, Variety describes it, “September 17th follows a woman, named Riley, who struggles with food and body image issues and has recently been discharged from rehab. She soon meets Ethan and must navigate the line between unconditional love and a new addiction.”