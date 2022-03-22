Kid Cudi Will Make His Directorial Debut With ‘Teddy,’ Co-Produced By Jay-Z

Kid Cudi has always been multi-talented, making his acting debut in How To Make It In America the same year he dropped his debut album, Man On The Moon: The End Of Day. His acting career turned out to be no fluke or passing fancy; he’s since gone on to appear in more than 20 feature films including the recently released horror flick X, as well as taking on a slew of roles for TV including his Netflix series Entergalactic and Kids See Ghosts, both of which are currently in post-production.

Now, Cudi will add feature film director to his extensive, growing resume with Teddy, a film project with Netflix that he also wrote and will star in. In a lengthy Instagram post explaining its origin, evolution, and concept. He also thanked the film’s co-producers, who include Jay-Z, James Lassiter, and The Harder They Fall Director Jeymes Samuel (lotta Jameses there, eh?). Jay-Z, of course, executive produced The Harder They Fall with Samuel (aka The Bullitts), while James Lassiter is best known as the co-founder of Will Smith’s Overbrook Entertainment and also co-produced The Harder They Fall, as well as King Richard.

“This year im directing my first feature film ‘Teddy’ at Netflix which I wrote and will also be starring,” he wrote. “This is a story I started writing in 2013 because I always wanted to write my own movie, so I said f*ck it and started doing it. The road has been long, from it being a tv show for years to finally being a film… I cant wait for u all to meet Teddy, his friends, his family and take a walk in his world for a bit. If I could sum up what the movie is about in one sentence, id say this: It’s as if I took the song ‘Pursuit of Happiness’ and wrote a movie about it.”

So far, there’s no release date for Teddy, but stay tuned.