At the end of the month, Kid Cudi will be dropping both his long-waited Entergalactic animated series, as well as an eponymous album of the music that accompanies the show. The Netflix series features Cudi (billed by his legal name, Scott Mescudi), along with Jessica Williams, Timothée Chalemet, Vanessa Hudgens, Ty Dolla Sign, and Laura Harrier. Created by Cudi, the “Man On The Moon” rapper has called it, “The greatest piece of art Ive ever made,” and now the newly-released expanded trailer gives us a closer look at exactly why he believes this.

Cudi voices the main character, Jabari, a BMX-riding, city dwelling dreamer and romantic who meets a gal in the city (Meadow, voiced by Williams) and they navigate the wavelengths of newfound love together surrounded by colorful supporting characters. The series is directed by Blackish creator Kenya Barris and is coming to Netflix on September 30th — the same day that the album drops. Other artists involved in the project in some way, shape or form include 070 Shake, Jaden Smith, Teyana Taylor, and more.

Watch the new expanded trailer for Entergalactic above.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.