Earlier this week, Kid Cudi served as the keynote speaker at a special dinner for New York-Presbyterian Hospital’s Youth Anxiety Center. As an outspoken mental health advocate, Cudi is open about his struggles with anxiety and depression.

As a musician and the father of an 11-year-old girl, Cudi opened up about his connection to music and maintaining an open dialogue with his daughter.

“Before I actually had therapy, the music was there for me,” Cudi said, per Vogue. “It was the perfect way to express myself and feel safe doing it. I’m always asking my daughter if she’s cool. I’m always checking in with her. That’s important; I feel like that’s good for our connection.”

Known for his unconventional fashions, Cudi wore a dress on Saturday Night Live last year when he was performing as a musical guest. He has also been seen with painted nails in recent photos. Although his stylings may be polarizing among fans, Cudi says the only opinion that matters is his daughter’s.

“Everything that I’m about, she’s about,” he said. “This is a taste of the next generation. She accepts me for as wild and rock and roll as I am… At no point has my daughter ever asked me why I paint my nails. She thinks they’re cool. I don’t care what anybody says when my daughter thinks it’s dope.”