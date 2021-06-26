Months after sharing his most recent album, Man On The Moon III: The Chosen, Kid Cudi brought his talents to Saturday Night Live for a pair of performances. During the show, he performed “Sad People” and “Tequila Shots”, and while fans were happy to catch a live set from the rapper, Cudi’s decision to wear a dress while he rapped “Sad People” caught a lot of attention. It was designed by Virgil Abloh and made to resemble the dress Kurt Cobain famously once wore on the show. During a recent episode of LeBron James’ HBO show, The Shop: Uninterrupted, the rapper explained why he wore it and how it all came together.

Let us all strive to be as unbothered as @KidCudi 🧘‍♂️ The Shop: Uninterrupted is now streaming on @hbomax 💈 pic.twitter.com/nNQdriOL57 — UNINTERRUPTED (@uninterrupted) June 26, 2021

“SNL comes my way, so I immediately thought like, oh this would be the perfect opportunity to wear a dress,” he revealed on the show. “But, do I go to a store and just buy something off the rack, or do I go get somebody to make me some sh*t?”

After looking around for the perfect dress, he decided that having one customized for him would be the better move.

“I was at this point where I was looking on my phone, kind of looking at all these different stores and looking at dresses,” he added. “I was just like, this is cute, this is cute. And then I finally realized, yo, I’m gonna get Virgil to do this. I’m gonna see if he has time, ‘cause he’s crazy [busy], he’s got a lot of things he’s doing.” He continued, “And he hit me right back and was like, ‘Yes, let’s go. I got prints, what you want?’ I was like, alright, I want something floral, like a sundress. He’s like, ‘Perfect.’ He sent me prints like two seconds later. He had them sh*ts on deck.

Cudi was also asked if he was worried about the possible backlash in response to him wearing the dress, but the rapper made it clear that he was not.

I’ve never been someone who’s like thinking about the backlash. I don’t give a f*ck about what anyone thinks. You can’t when you’re doing this sh*t. I knew it would piss some people off, but I love that. Because hip-hop is so weird about sh*t. I’ve already seen people making YouTube videos where they’re just strictly talking about me and this dress. Like grown men angry, grown Black men angry. ‘He’s doing something against men and masculinity, it’s a big thing going on…’ And I just be like, yo, this is so funny, this is crazy that I’ve stirred it up like this.

