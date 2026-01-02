It usually takes a minute for the gears of the music industry to start spinning again after it goes mostly dormant during the year-end holiday season. The Kid Laroi is kicking things off early, though: He has a new album, Before I Forget, out next week.

He also previewed it today (January 2) with “Back When You Were Mine.” It’s a tender and emotional single that sees him reflecting, “Caught up in the thought of us / And the way you used to feel with me / Tell them anything you like / But the truth, that’s a whole ‘nother thing.”

Laroi recently said of the album:

“I made this album in the last 4 months. I had a whole other album that was completed but I scrapped it. started again from scratch with the exception of 1 song. it’s my favorite thing I’ve ever made. it’s also the most personal thing I’ve ever made. sorry it’s taken a while. I hope that it resonates with you in some way cause it means a hell of a lot to me. I love you and thank you for supporting me always.”

Listen to “Back When You Were Mine” above.