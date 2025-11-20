Earlier this month, The Kid Laroi performed the halftime show at an NFL game in Germany. His set included an unreleased song called “A Perfect World,” which seemed to hint at some big news to come.

That news is here: Today (November 20), Laroi announced a new album, Before I Forget. He also officially shared the song, which has a throwback pop/R&B sound.

In an Instagram post announcing the project, Laroi wrote:

“I made this album in the last 4 months. I had a whole other album that was completed but I scrapped it. started again from scratch with the exception of 1 song. it’s my favorite thing I’ve ever made. it’s also the most personal thing I’ve ever made. sorry it’s taken a while. I hope that it resonates with you in some way cause it means a hell of a lot to me. I love you and thank you for supporting me always.”

Listen to “A Perfect World” above and find the Before I Forget cover art below, along with Laroi’s upcoming tour dates.