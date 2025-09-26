The Kid Laroi’s “A Cold Play” video puts the burgeoning actor’s emoting skills on display, as he strips away all the high-concept stuff to focus on his reaction to the song’s brokenhearted sentiments.

Rather than telling a contrived narrative, Laroi simply sits in front of a backdrop, willing tears into his eyes as he stares into the camera, which slowly pulls away to reveal his surroundings.

The one-take approach is straightforward and simple, but effective, capturing the emotion of the song. The video is a sharp contrast to the one for “She Don’t Need To Know,” which recounted a complicated relationship instead.

Despite releasing three songs in as many months — “She Don’t Need To Know” and “A Cold Play” were preceded by “All I Want Is You” — The Kid Laroi has yet to announce a follow-up for his 2023 debut The First Time.

Still, he’s kept relatively busy since its release, dropping singles like “Aperol Spritz” and “Slow It Down” with Quavo. He also appeared on burgeoning country star Bailey Zimmerman’s new single “Lost” earlier this year, raising his profile quite a bit. All the signs are pointing to some kind of announcement handing just over the horizon.

You can watch The Kid Laroi’s “A Cold Play” video above.