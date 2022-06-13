The Kid Laroi Performs ‘Fruit Salad’ And More With The Wiggles

The Kid Laroi lived up to the first part of his moniker last night (June 12) at his Melbourne stop on the End Of The World Tour: After performing “Tragic” with a fan, Laroi surprised attendees with none other than fellow Australia natives The Wiggles. The group joined him on stage and together they performed three songs: “Fruit Salad,” “Hot Potato,” and “Toot Toot, Chugga Chugga, Big Red Car.” The Wiggles then presented Laroi with his own personal, original Wiggles guitar.

This marks The Kid Laroi’s second time bringing out guests on the End Of The World Tour, as he surprised the Sydney crowd with local drill group Onefour and a performance of their 2020 collaboration “My City.” Now that the Australian leg is up, the BandLab NME Award winner will continue his tour with stops in Denmark and UK before returning to North America through mid-September.

The Kid Laroi last released his single “Thousand Miles” in April, his sole 2022 output since the 2021 triple disk F*ck Love 3+: Over You.

Over You featured Polo G, G Herbo, Lil Durk, Mustard and of course Justin Bieber on the smash hit “Stay.”

Watch The Kid Laroi bring The Wiggles up on stage in the video above.