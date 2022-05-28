The Kid Laroi is preparing to release his debut album Kids Are Growing Up, which is set to arrive at some point this year. While things on the music end may be all set for Laroi, who is still enjoying the success of his single “Stay” with Justin Bieber, things on the management end haven’t been so consistent. Laroi departed from Scooter Braun’s SB Projects last fall — a move that was in part due to Braun’s lack of direct involvement with him according to Billboard — and joined Adam Leber’s Rebel Management. His time there didn’t last too long as Laroi departed Rebel Management last month.

Eight months after he left SB Projects, Laroi is back with Braun’s management group. According to Billboard, Laroi reconnected with Braun after his mother Sloane Howard re-approached Braun which led to a deal being finalized just a week ago. Keeping Laroi’s frustrations about Braun’s lack of direct involvement with their last deal in mind, Billboard says a source tells them that Braun will now oversee all aspects of Laroi’s career.

The new deal comes after Braun and Laroi played a prank on fans as a part of the promotion for the latter’s “Thousand Miles” single. Laroi seemed to throw shade at Braun in a TikTok, but the following day, Braun clarified that it was nothing more than a joke the two planned together.