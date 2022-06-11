Phoebe Bridgers is currently on the road for the 2022 edition of her Reunion Tour. She announced new dates for the tour three months ago, revealing that she would hit the road once again starting on April 13 in Phoenix. Phoebe will perform in cities in the US, the UK, Europe, and Canada for a string of shows that continues up until August 28 when she will conclude the tour with a show in Los Angeles. On Thursday night, Phoebe made a stop in Portland, Maine where covered a classic from The Wiggles.

During the show, Phoebe took a brief moment to sing The Wiggles’ “Fruit Salad.” She sang a few words from the song before saying, “I could do that anytime.” Naturally, videos of this moment made their way around social media, and eventually, The Wiggles caught wind of it and shared their appreciation for it. “Nailed it, @phoebe_bridgers!” the children’s group replied with an assortment of colored hearts and fruit emojis.

The video arrived after Phoebe was announced as one of the performers for the 2022 Corona Capital Festival, a showcase headlined by My Chemical Romance, Arctic Monkeys, and Miley Cyrus. Who knows, this moment could lead to a collaboration of sorts between Phoebe and The Wiggles, as the group is already due for one with Lil Nas X.

You can watch a video of Phoebe’s performance in the video above.