Last month, Adidas severed ties with Kanye West over his antisemitic social media posts, after which it was estimated that Ye lost his billionaire status. Since then, reports about West’s conduct as the Yeezy boss have surfaced, like the time he allegedly fired an employee for playing Drake music. It looks like things got much worse than that, though.

An excerpt from a November 22 Rolling Stone story titled “Kanye West Used Porn, Bullying, ‘Mind Games’ To Control Staff” reads:

“In the month since Adidas severed ties with West amid a hail of hate speech, more than two dozen former Yeezy and Adidas staffers have described to Rolling Stone an abusive office culture that left many of them fearing for their livelihoods. Behind the scenes, this celebrity boss did more than test the boundaries of professionalism: Former Yeezy and Adidas staffers and creative collaborators claim that he played pornography to Yeezy staff in meetings; discussed porn and showed an intimate photograph of Kim Kardashian in job interviews; and showed an explicit video and photos of Kardashian as well as his own sex tapes to Yeezy team members.”

One personal also noted, “There was no accountability. Difficult moments happened, with executives in the room — VP level or higher — and nothing would be done. You’d still show up to work the next day.”

There’s a lot more to this story than what was mentioned above, so read the full Rolling Stone report here.