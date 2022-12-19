Pusha T has not only revealed that he is no longer the president of Kanye West’s GOOD Music label, but he’s also not affiliated with it at all anymore and is not currently speaking with Kanye West.

In a new cover story interview for XXL, Pusha T made it very clear where he stands now. “He’s not speaking to me now,” Pusha T said. “If you ain’t with it, you ain’t down. And I ain’t with it. I’m not budging on that. I’m not with it.”

Pusha T had been President of GOOD Music since 2015, presiding over a period that saw notable releases from Big Sean, Teyana Taylor, 070 Shake, West, and himself. Meanwhile, West also produced a handful of tracks on Pusha T’s latest album, It’s Almost Dry, but it looks as though the creative relationship between the pair is over for now as well. Push indicated that West’s recent anti-semitic statements on Alex Jones’ InfoWars Podcast are definitely not sitting well with him.

“It’s wrong. Period,” he said. “But to me, it’s just me and him having a difference of opinion yet again. ‘Cause we done had this for years.” He also added, “People gotta remember, too: This isn’t new for me, when it comes to disagreeing with him politically and things like that.”

Push said that he doesn’t take this fallout lightly. When asked about whether it affects him to see West go on tirades that continue to give a voice to hateful rhetoric, he simply said that “for sure” it does. “Remember, I’m the one that said the MAGA hat is the new Klu Klux Klan hood while he’s making my album,” he added. “He beefing with [former President Barack] Obama. I met Obama. But it’s the same thing with him and the Drake thing. I’m going through this and that, he’s doing shows [with Drake].”