Kim Kardashian Shares A Sweet Tribute To Kanye West For Father’s Day

There are at least one or two things about Kanye West that Kim Kardashian does not appreciate, based on the fact the two are in the midst of a divorce. She even apologized to her family recently, saying, “I do recognize the impact that my relationship has had on my family and I’ve never had the opportunity to just say: I’m sorry, guys.”

Through it all, though, Kardashian seems pretty pleased with how good of a dad West has been to their children. She even took some time on Father’s Day yesterday to express that, despite the current friction between them.

On her Instagram Story yesterday, Kardashian shared a couple of photos of West with their children, writing on the first of them, “Thank you for being the best dad to our babies and loving them the way you do! Happy Father’s Day Ye.”

A recent episode of The Kardashians had a prime example of West’s enthusiasm for fatherhood, as he went through the trouble of taking his kids to school in a fire truck to give them a memorable moment. Ye said, “I think sometimes people are kinda bashful to be super dads. Everybody wants to be a cool dad and sometimes you just gotta wear the fire hat. Sometime you gotta wear the Easter bunny costume.”