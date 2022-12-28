Kodak Black is tapping into the Latin music market with Anuel AA. The Puerto Rican superstar teamed up with Black and Ñengo Flow for his swaggering “Sufro” video that was released yesterday (December 27).

On his latest album LLNM2, or Las Leyendas Nunca Mueren 2, Anuel AA teamed up with multiple American rap stars. Kodak Black features on the searing “Sufro.” Anuel AA returned to his Latin trap roots while blending in salsa music with sample of Gilberto Santa Rosa’s classic “Me Volvieron A Hablar De Ella.” In his guest verse, Black represents his Haitian roots by rapping a bit in Creole. Ñengo Flow rounds out the collaboration with his fiery verse.

In the video for “Sufro,” Anuel AA performs the song on top of a convenience store. He later parties with Ñengo Flow and Black, who proudly represents and waves his Haitian flag. Other hip-hop stars who feature on Anuel AA’s album include Lil Durk in the song “1ro” and DaBaby for their collaboration “Wakanda.”

Anuel AA’s album includes a whopping 33 tracks. French DJ David Guetta joined him on “Vibra.” Anuel AA’s wife, Yailin La Más Viral, featured on two songs. She teamed up with Anuel AA, Jowell y Randy, and De La Ghetto for the track “La Máquina.” Last week, Ñengo Flow released the song “Gato De Noche” featuring Bad Bunny.