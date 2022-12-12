Anuel AA unleashed his collaboration-heavy album LLNM2 on Friday (December 9). Across the 33-tracks, Puerto Rican superstar teamed up with Kodak Black, David Guetta, and Lil Durk. Anuel AA’s wife Yailin La Más Viral and DaBaby also feature on the LP.

LLNM2 is a sequel to Anuel AA’s Las Leyendas Nunca Mueren album that was released last year. He doubled the the number of songs from the original Leyenda LP that featured 16 tracks. Anuel AA, who is a force in Latin trap and reggaeton, worked with many of today’s top hip-hop stars. Trap music in Spanish and English collide in the dreamy “1ro” featuring Lil Durk. Kodak Black jumped on in the salsa-infused “Sufro” with Ñengo Flow and Anuel AA. DaBaby dabbled in reggaeton in “Wakanda,” where he and Anuel AA rapped about partying in the country from the Black Panther movies.

Anuel AA also teamed up with French DJ Guetta. The two artists linked-up for the club banger “Vibra” that blended reggaeton with elements of tropical house music. Anuel AA’s wife Yailin La Más Viral featured on the hardest track of the LP, “La Máquina.” The power couple joined Puerto Rican icons Jowell y Randy and De La Ghetto for alluring reggaeton romp. Yailin La Más Viral held her among the men with her fierce bars.

LLNM2 is out now via Real Hasta La Muerte LLC. Listen to it here.

