This past Friday (October 14), Lil Baby released plenty of new music with his album It’s Only Me and a surprise collaboration with Ñengo Flow. However, a few hours later, the Puerto Rican rapper’s “Caciques” featuring Lil Baby was pulled from streaming.

It’s Only Me marked Lil Baby’s first solo studio album since 2020’s My Turn. Outside of the LP, he featured on Ñengo Flow’s new single “Caciques” that was also released Friday. A few lucky fans were able to listen to the collaboration before it pulled from streaming services the following morning. A teaser of the unreleased music video showed Lil Baby and Ñengo Flow sitting on top of a SWAT team truck.

🚨 ÑENGO FLOW x LIL BABY “CACIQUES” 🗓️ 14/10 pic.twitter.com/691XfM5PjJ — willy (@ELHOMBREW) October 11, 2022

The reason for the Ñengo Flow’s song getting pulled perhaps has do with it getting released the same day as Lil Baby’s album. Perhaps Lil Baby wouldn’t have had the time to properly promote the collaboration as he tries to claim another No. 1 LP on Billboard. A press release that was issued shortly after said the song was pulled due to “internal issues.”

“We hope we can count on you on the re-release of this song,” read the statement. “There’s no doubt that when we have this great release ready, you will be the first to know the release date.”

Ñengo Flow is an icon in the reggaeton scene. In his decade-plus career, he has collaborated with Bad Bunny, Anuel AA, Myke Towers, and most recently Tokischa. “Caciques” will mark Lil Baby’s first major collaboration with a Latin artist when its released. In 2017, Lil Baby featured on DJ Khaled’s 2017 track “You Stay” with Meek Mill, Jeremih, and J Balvin.