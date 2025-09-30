As much as some sources would love to discount or ignore it, the fact remains: The biggest breakout in music in 2025 is the soundtrack for Kpop Demon Hunters, the runaway hit Netflix film from Sony Animation. Huntrix (stylized as HUNTR/X), the titular K-pop trio that also hunts demons, has held the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 for well over a month; their rival group in the movie, Saja Boys, holds two more spots in the top five.

Now, the vocalists behind Huntrix — Audrey Nuna, EJAE, and Rei Ami — have announced their debut television performance, setting off waves of anticipation among fans of the film and K-pop in general, and cementing the film’s success as the real-world phenomenon it has always been. In a social media video announcement, Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon is visited by the film’s characters Derpy and Sussie (a smiling tiger and a sarcastic magpie) in their usual roles as messengers, delivering a letter revealing that the Kpop Demon Hunters crew will be performing live on Tuesday, October 7.

In addition to being the “group’s” television debut, it’ll also be the first time Audrey, EJAE, and Rei have ever performed together live.

The film’s runaway success caught much of the establishment unawares; as the soundtrack debuted at No.1 on the Billboard 200 and the movie shot to the top of Netflix’s own charts, there was still no merch created, and little marketing. However, word of mouth — or maybe song of mouth — spread like wildfire in the spaces frequented by K-pop fans. At the same time, lovers of Sony Animation standouts like the Spider-Verse series and The Mitchells Vs. The Machines were likely equally excited to check out the stylishly unique-looking movie. Powered by its hilariously catchy soundtrack — “Golden” is a banger, but “Soda Pop” and “Takedown” are inescapable bops — Kpop Demon Hunters not only made the most of its goofy premise, but it’s also put the genre on an even bigger stage, beyond its core fans and into the living rooms of seemingly the entire nation.

You can find out what the hype is all about yourself on October 7 on The Tonight Show.