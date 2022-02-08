This morning, The Mitchells vs. the Machines was nominated for an Oscar for Best Animated Feature and, this may come as no surprise: director Mike Rianda, and producers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, are very happy today. It’s been a long, kind of strange road for The Mitchells vs. the Machines. This pretty weird movie was supposed to be a Sony theatrical release, but, due to the pandemic, Sony sold the domestic distribution rights to Netflix. And then, it seems, literally everyone watched this movie. As Rianda, Lord, and Miller say ahead, while making it they were concerned no would would like it. Then, with the pandemic, they were concerned no one would see it. And, now today, The Mitchells vs. the Machines is an Oscar nominee. Do you know what’s funny? We’ve spoken in passing a lot but I have never interviewed you guys. This is it. Phil Lord: This is the time. Get it all in. Ask them all. I promise, you don’t want that. But I always like doing these, because everyone’s in a great mood. Phil Lord: Yes, true. So true. True. I’m not exhausted. I’m not still wearing the bracelet from The Sparks concert last night. You’ve had quite a 24 hours. Phil Lord: I fell asleep in it. Christopher Miller: I would say this is the most chipper I’ve been at 7:30 in the morning without having had any coffee.

It’s 10:30 here and I’m still tired. But, then again, I don’t have the adrenaline. I didn’t get nominated for anything this morning. Phil Lord: Nominating you for best interview. All right. I’m getting the adrenaline now. I haven’t won yet… Phil Lord: Right. Feel it. You feel it? Mike Rianda: It’s a long way to victory though. It’s a long way to victory. That’s true. Christopher Miller: We have 73 nominees. So it’s an honor just to be a nominee. The path to today seems fraught. The movie gets delayed, then moves from theatrical to Netflix. But then it was perfect timing because everyone saw this movie. Then you get an Oscar nomination.

Mike Rianda: I mean, because it was such a long journey to make it. And it took years and years, but we had this like world’s most wonderful team of people. So it was really a joy to work on and they created tools that are changing, the innovation and they’ve just been so wonderful. So it’s, basically, when the movie came out, we were just sort of trying to make everybody proud. It was kind of a weird coincidence that the movie is about a giant global apocalypse, sort of. And what you need to do in that. And it’s sort of like, hang close to your family and hang close to your relationships. And I think the whole world is going through that right now, because there’s a giant pandemic where people are having to sort of cling to their families and actually use technology. It’s the only way we can see each other right now. And just like the movie is about, you have to sort of find a good relationship with technology and figure out, because it’s sort of part of the family, how to live with it and have it reveal our humanity instead of hide it. Phil Lord: And definitely felt like a movie that needed to be seen this year. And it was really exciting that Netflix loved it so much and wanted to put it out. You know, we were thinking to ourselves, well, when on earth could this come out? Would families head out to a movie theater and feel comfortable? Christopher Miller: We still don’t know- Phil Lord: But, thankfully, Netflix was so excited to put it out and as he said, it got so many more people seeing it than would’ve seen it otherwise at a time when it was really needed. So it was really special. Was there a moment where you felt like no one’s ever going to see this? Christopher Miller: Every moment we worked on it. Phil Lord: It was kind of like actually Netflix was like a guardian angel in a way, because it was supposed to come out in September 2020, and then it was October 2020. And then we were like, okay, maybe March 2021? And then as it just kept getting pushed, we were thinking when is this ever going to come out? And we worked so hard on it and we’re so proud of it. And it’s so relevant to what people are going through right now. And then, Netflix came upon with just a lot of passion and love and excitement for the film. So it ended up being a wonderful thing, even though it wasn’t how we planned it. Mike Rianda: We were at a studio that didn’t fire everybody right away. There were other places that, it was like, they were just massively up and Sony was like, No, we are holding the line, this is our film family. Like we’re keeping it going. So finding ways to put movies out was important, because it meant that our friends in different departments could keep working. So it was a real win-win when Netflix came knocking, and said, hey, incoming call, we’d like to make a big deal out of this movie. We’re like, Yes, thank you. Let’s all do that so that Jesse can keep his job in marketing.